Buy ICICI Bank: target of Rs 525: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.
Sharekhan's research repor on ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank posted strong results for Q2FY2021, with operating performance better than expectations, improvement in collections efficiency (m-o-m) and q-o-q improved asset quality, even on proforma basis. Improving collection efficiency, with strong traction in core fee income (up by 49% q-o-q); retail portfolio up by 12.8% y-o-y and 6.2% q-o-q, indicates improving business activity. Healthy pick up in ROE at 13.2% (from 8.9% in Q1FY2021) with higher CRAR at 18.5% (up 250 bps from Q1FY2021) make a strong quarter. Bank is available at 1.7x/1.5x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS, but adjusting for subsidiaries, it is at ~1.2x its FY2023E BVPS.
Outlook
We maintain Buy rating with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 525.
