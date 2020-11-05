Buy ICICI Bank: target of Rs 525: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank posted strong results for Q2FY2021, with operating performance better than expectations, improvement in collections efficiency (m-o-m) and q-o-q improved asset quality, even on proforma basis. Improving collection efficiency, with strong traction in core fee income (up by 49% q-o-q); retail portfolio up by 12.8% y-o-y and 6.2% q-o-q, indicates improving business activity. Healthy pick up in ROE at 13.2% (from 8.9% in Q1FY2021) with higher CRAR at 18.5% (up 250 bps from Q1FY2021) make a strong quarter. Bank is available at 1.7x/1.5x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS, but adjusting for subsidiaries, it is at ~1.2x its FY2023E BVPS.

Outlook

We maintain Buy rating with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 525.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.