Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank (ICICIBC) reported a steady quarter, with earnings driven by steady revenue growth, strong control on operating expenses, and lower provisions. The bank prudently used treasury gains from the 2% stake sale in ISEC to create further COVID provisions – taking the total COVID-related provisions to INR87.7b (1.3% of loans). Also, provision coverage strengthened further to ~82%. -Core operating performance (excluding treasury / stake sale gains) remained strong even as margins declined due to excess liquidity. The bank witnessed a sharp increase in fee income on a sequential basis, led by improving disbursements across retail segments (which are near pre-COVID levels). We increase our estimates by 16%/10% for FY21/FY22, factoring in moderation in credit cost. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We expect RoA/RoE of 1.4%/12.8% for FY22E. Maintain Buy, with SOTP-based Target Price of INR525 (1.8x Sep’22e ABV for the bank).

