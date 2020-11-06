172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-icici-bank-target-of-rs-525-motilal-oswal-6076721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated November 01, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank (ICICIBC) reported a steady quarter, with earnings driven by steady revenue growth, strong control on operating expenses, and lower provisions. The bank prudently used treasury gains from the 2% stake sale in ISEC to create further COVID provisions – taking the total COVID-related provisions to INR87.7b (1.3% of loans). Also, provision coverage strengthened further to ~82%. -Core operating performance (excluding treasury / stake sale gains) remained strong even as margins declined due to excess liquidity. The bank witnessed a sharp increase in fee income on a sequential basis, led by improving disbursements across retail segments (which are near pre-COVID levels). We increase our estimates by 16%/10% for FY21/FY22, factoring in moderation in credit cost. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We expect RoA/RoE of 1.4%/12.8% for FY22E. Maintain Buy, with SOTP-based Target Price of INR525 (1.8x Sep’22e ABV for the bank).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

