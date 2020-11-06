172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-icici-bank-target-of-rs-520-prabhudas-lilladher-6078001.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 520: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated November 01, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICIBC’s PAT of Rs42.5bn saw a strong boost versus expectations (PLe: Rs24.9bn) on lowering provisioning as bank feels it is at quite comfortable levels to absorb hits and see a normalized credit cost by FY22. Overall operations were steady & in-line. Collections efficiency is improving to near to pre-COVID, while overdue loans is still 3-4% higher than pre-COVID and should improve ahead. On restructuring bank is seeing a very low outcome with corporate restricted to <1% of loans and retail under control. We have maintained that with its strong franchise, high capital level, fully covered on legacy asset quality with high PCR unlike last cycle and lower hits from COVID as anticipated earlier aids to our conviction.



Outlook


We retain BUY with revised TP of Rs520 (from Rs462) based on 1.8x Sep FY22 ABV largely on rollover from Mar-22 and incorporating capital raising.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.