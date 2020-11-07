172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-icici-bank-target-of-rs-510-dolat-capital-market-6084321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 510: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI bank reported a robust operating performance with NII and PPoP growth of 16% and 20% respectively. Comeback in sequential fee growth, decline in provisions, and lower tax rate (~19%) resulted in RoA of 1.5% for the quarter. Slippages were elevated at 2.8% including NPAs under standstill, though corporate slippages mainly pertained to 'BB and below' pool. Nonetheless, gross NPA ratio declined QoQ by 10 bps (including standstill NPAs) led by higher recoveries and write-offs. Even as the 'BB and below' book declined sequentially by 20 bps to 2.5% of loans, downgrades to the pool remained high at Rs17bn. Total standard loan cover stood at 1.4% of advances (ex of general provisions), including an additional Rs5bn provided against standstill loans. Collections for the retail portfolio (including credit cards) were at 97% of pre COVID levels (~99%), with relatively lower collections in the CV segment. With Rs21bn of restructuring requests received so far, management expects 1% of corporate and SME book to be restructured.



Outlook


While corporate stress remains a monitorable, we derive confidence from ICICI Bank's prudent provisioning, strong capital position, healthy liability profile, digital capabilities, and market leading subsidiaries and maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a SOTP-based TP of Rs510, valuing the standalone bank at 1.7x Sep-22E book, which including the value of subsidiaries implies 2.3x P/ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #ICICI Bank #Recommendations

