Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 503: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 503 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Bank
ICICIBC’s 2Q earnings were significantly ahead of estimates, led by betterthan-anticipated operating performance and lower-than-expected provisions. Like most banks in 2Q, ICICIBC reported a swift improvement in collections and disbursals. Unlike some banks, ICICBC did see some slippages this quarter (~1.9%). The bank has built significant provision buffers in terms of COVID-19 related (~1.3% of loans), standard assets and other provisions (~0.9%) and specific loan loss provisions (81.6% PCR), which should limit the need for incremental provisions. Lower LLPs are likely to drive return ratios beyond the near term.
Outlook
ICICIBC’s robust funding position (CRAR+ deposit franchise) will allow the bank to capture resurgent growth. ICICIBC remains our preferred bet. Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 503.
