Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 503: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Bank

ICICIBC’s 2Q earnings were significantly ahead of estimates, led by betterthan-anticipated operating performance and lower-than-expected provisions. Like most banks in 2Q, ICICIBC reported a swift improvement in collections and disbursals. Unlike some banks, ICICBC did see some slippages this quarter (~1.9%). The bank has built significant provision buffers in terms of COVID-19 related (~1.3% of loans), standard assets and other provisions (~0.9%) and specific loan loss provisions (81.6% PCR), which should limit the need for incremental provisions. Lower LLPs are likely to drive return ratios beyond the near term.

Outlook

ICICIBC’s robust funding position (CRAR+ deposit franchise) will allow the bank to capture resurgent growth. ICICIBC remains our preferred bet. Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 503.

