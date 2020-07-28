App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank target of Rs 485 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated July 24, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank posted good numbers for Q1FY2021, where operating performance was better than expectations, even though higher provisions (partly due to COVID-19) resulted in lower-than-expected PAT. Moratorium book stood at 17.5% (from 30% at Q4FY2020) which is positive. Asset quality improves with GNPA/NNPA ratio decreasing by 5 bps/18 bps, respectively, to 5.99%/1.23% vis-à-vis Q4FY2020. Even gross slippages declined significantly to Rs. 1,160 crore, which was a 20-quarter low.



Outlook


The bank is adequately capitalised (Tier-1 at 14.9%) and a successful equity-raising plan will further add to balance sheet strength. We like the prudent and cautious approach of the bank in building provision buffers, cautious loan book growth, and healthy capitalisation levels. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 485.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 28, 2020 12:17 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.