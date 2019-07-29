Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 484: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICIBC earnings of Rs19.1bn were much ahead of our estimate (PLe: Rs13.0bn) mainly on lower provisioning as slippages came in lower at Rs27.8bn (1.9% of loans) while PCR improved by 82bps QoQ to 71.5%. Core PPOP continues gain strength with growth of 21% YoY despite slower fee income and on stress side over BB & below is gradually moving down which is currently at 2.5% (from 3.0% in Q4). With pick-up in business with high yielding loan share & lost cost funding should help NIMs improvement, while normalizing credit cost should help strong recovery in earnings.

Outlook

We retain BUY with TP of Rs484 (from Rs475) based on 2.0x Mar-21 ABV & SOTP with risk-reward being favourable.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.