App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 475: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated May 10, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ICICI Bank


The bank has created higher than the required provisions toward COVID19 which affected earnings. On the other hand, operating performance remains strong, supported by robust NII at 17% YoY, despite higher tax refunds in 4QFY19. On the asset quality front, slippages remain elevated, led by one healthcare and one oil trading account, although higher writeoffs have led to GNPA improvement. ~30% of the loan book has availed moratorium, with a higher incidence of the CV, 2-Wheeler, and Rural portfolios.


Outlook


We thus estimate ICICIBC to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.3%/12.4% in FY22. Maintain Buy, with an SOTP-based target price of INR475 (1.9x FY22 ABV for the bank).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read More
First Published on May 13, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by coronavirus

Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by coronavirus

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Coronavirus pandemic | Maersk sees drop in global ship container demand this year

Coronavirus pandemic | Maersk sees drop in global ship container demand this year

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.