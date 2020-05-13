Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 475: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ICICI Bank

The bank has created higher than the required provisions toward COVID19 which affected earnings. On the other hand, operating performance remains strong, supported by robust NII at 17% YoY, despite higher tax refunds in 4QFY19. On the asset quality front, slippages remain elevated, led by one healthcare and one oil trading account, although higher writeoffs have led to GNPA improvement. ~30% of the loan book has availed moratorium, with a higher incidence of the CV, 2-Wheeler, and Rural portfolios.

Outlook

We thus estimate ICICIBC to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.3%/12.4% in FY22. Maintain Buy, with an SOTP-based target price of INR475 (1.9x FY22 ABV for the bank).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.