Buy ICICI Bank target of Rs 454: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank posted mixed numbers for Q4FY20 in a difficult environment, wherein operating performance was in line, while large provisions (partly due to one large account and COVID-19) affected PAT. GNPA/ NNPA ratio decreased sequentially by 35 bps / 6 bps to 6.04% / 1.54% respectively, but high slippages and ~30% of book under moratorium are dampeners. We are cutting our estimates and target multiple considering the dynamic environment.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 454.

