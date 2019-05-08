App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 454: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 454 in its research report dated May 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Bank


After dipping significantly in 3Q, slippages were up ~70% QoQ to ~Rs 35.5bn i.e.2.47% vs. 1.5% QoQ. This incl. an exposure of ~Rs 8.5bn to Renuka Sugars, which is currently servicing its debt (might be upgraded in FY20). W/Os were significantly higher at ~Rs 73.3bn (+~2.1/2.4x), leading to GNPA decline of ~10% QoQ (Rs 463bn, 6.7%). ~69% of corp slippages were from the BB and below rated book (O/s 2.99%). The mgt guided for a spike in agri related slippages in FY20E (KCC related, 3% of the book). We have factored in slippages of ~1.95% over FY19-21E. Resolutions in NCLT cases can provide additional surprises (positive). Advances grew ~15/4%, driven by a 17% growth in domestic advances. The retail segment clocked a robust ~22/6% growth. Within retail, unsecured loans grew (43/11%) rapidly, on a small base. We have factored in a loan CAGR of 16% over FY19-21E. Overall NIMs improved ~30bps QoQ to 3.7%. The improvement was optical to the extent of ~25bps, as NII included int. on IT refund of ~Rs 4.1bn. Ex., the one-off, NIMs improved ~7bps QoQ led by a yield expansion and contained CoF. Further this was, despite a 200bps drop in the domestic CD ratio. We have assumed NIMs of 3.45% over FY19-21E.


Outlook


While slippages for the qtr were higher vs. expected, the overall stress declined, keeping the bank’s prospects remain largely unchanged. Maintain (2.0x Mar-21 core ABV of Rs 172 and sub-value of Rs 109).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 8, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ICICI Bank #Recommendations

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja first anniversary: Not selfies but shoefies ...

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone responds to Lilly Singh's struggle to ...

Liverpool knocks Barcelona out of the Champions League, and meme digge ...

Vidya Balan roped in for the biopic of 'human computer' Shakuntala Dev ...

Varun Dhawan gives fans a glimpse of girlfriend Natasha Dalal's birthd ...

Robert Downey Jr. brings together the entire team of Avengers: Infinit ...

Game of Thrones finale leaks online and furious fans slam 'worst endin ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's story came full circle at the MET gal ...

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor heading to Lake Como to hunt for a we ...

PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab Board Announced Class 10 Matric Results ...

Kerala DHSE Result 2019: Kerala Class 12 Results Declared at keralares ...

Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: DHSE Kerala Declared Class 12 Results at ...

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: Kerala 12th Results Out at keralares ...

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2019 Declared at keralaresults.nic.in; Find Meri ...

Kerala +2 Result 2019: DHSE Kerala Announced Class 12th Results at dhs ...

Happy Birthday Enrique Iglesias: 5 times The King of Latin Pop Made Us ...

Anand Ahuja Posts a Series of 'Shoefies' to Wish Sonam Kapoor on Weddi ...

Deadline For Finalisation of Assam NRC Will Not be Extended, Says SC

Rahul Gandhi tenders unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for hi ...

Wilbur Ross says Donald Trump could go ahead with tariffs hike if trad ...

Celebrities add colour to campaign as BJP’s Pragya Thakur challenges ...

Pay less for more: Consumer emerges winner in India’s digital battle ...

Playing it cool: How ICAP is helping India meet its cooling-related po ...

CNBC-TV18 Market live: Sensex slips 200 points, Nifty below 11,450 ami ...

Neogen Chemicals shares list at 17% premium over issue price

Asian stocks slip, bonds rally as US-China trade fears grow

Vedanta shares fall 4% on poor Q4 results; CLSA slashes target price

The Narendra Modi campaign has targeted Rajiv Gandhi as corrupt to dra ...

'Suicide' blast targeting police van outside Lahore's Data Darbar Sufi ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 18: Two murders, political ...

Game of Thrones' Night King, Avengers: Endgame's Thanos are the kind o ...

Catastrophe bonds: Time govt considers insurance-linked securities wit ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs need to counter Ajax's p ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting on Delhi’s water crisis — the matt ...

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to chal ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.