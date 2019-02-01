App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank


PAT stood at INR16.0b in 3QFY19, lower than our estimate of INR20.7b due to higher provisions of INR42.4b (our estimate: INR33.9b). Asset quality improved, with fresh slippages moderating to INR20.9b (our estimate: INR30b). NII grew 20.5% YoY to INR68.7b in the quarter. Margin improved 7bp QoQ to 3.4%, mainly led by a healthy recovery in one of the large NPL accounts (+17bp impact). Core fee income grew ~16% YoY, with retail forming 73% of total fees. Advances grew ~12% YoY, with the domestic book growing by 14% YoY (22% YoY growth in retail loans; portfolio buyout of INR68.5b). Overseas book declined by 5.4% YoY, with the mix down to 11.9%. Deposit growth was also healthy at 17% YoY (CASA growth of 15% YoY). CASA ratio stood at 49.3% v/s 50.8% in 2QFY19.


Outlook


ICICIBC is in the midst of an improvement in the operating environment (stressed asset resolution and growth pick-up) and is showing healthy signs of earnings normalization. With asset quality stabilizing, credit costs are likely to moderate meaningfully, boosting the return ratios. We cut our FY19/20E earnings by 4.9%/0.3%, and estimate ICICIBC to deliver ~1.4% RoA by FY21. Reiterate Buy with an SOTP-based TP of INR450 (2.1x Sep'20E ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

