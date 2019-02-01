Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank

PAT stood at INR16.0b in 3QFY19, lower than our estimate of INR20.7b due to higher provisions of INR42.4b (our estimate: INR33.9b). Asset quality improved, with fresh slippages moderating to INR20.9b (our estimate: INR30b). NII grew 20.5% YoY to INR68.7b in the quarter. Margin improved 7bp QoQ to 3.4%, mainly led by a healthy recovery in one of the large NPL accounts (+17bp impact). Core fee income grew ~16% YoY, with retail forming 73% of total fees. Advances grew ~12% YoY, with the domestic book growing by 14% YoY (22% YoY growth in retail loans; portfolio buyout of INR68.5b). Overseas book declined by 5.4% YoY, with the mix down to 11.9%. Deposit growth was also healthy at 17% YoY (CASA growth of 15% YoY). CASA ratio stood at 49.3% v/s 50.8% in 2QFY19.

Outlook

ICICIBC is in the midst of an improvement in the operating environment (stressed asset resolution and growth pick-up) and is showing healthy signs of earnings normalization. With asset quality stabilizing, credit costs are likely to moderate meaningfully, boosting the return ratios. We cut our FY19/20E earnings by 4.9%/0.3%, and estimate ICICIBC to deliver ~1.4% RoA by FY21. Reiterate Buy with an SOTP-based TP of INR450 (2.1x Sep'20E ABV).

