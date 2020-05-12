App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 444: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 444 in its research report dated May 10, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank delivered a better-than-expected core operating performance (adj. for treasury/lumpy income and int. on IT refund). Core NII grew 24% yoy and core PPOP grew 25% yoy on a balance sheet growth of 14% yoy. Fees grew 13% despite Covid impact. Liability-side strength was reflected in deposit mobilization (up 8% qoq and 18% yoy), texture (avg. CASA stable at 42%) and funding cost (fell 50bps qoq on computed basis). Reported NIM was at multi-year high of 3.9%, up 10 bps qoq.


Outlook


Retain BUY with a 12m TP of Rs.444. Expect bank to deliver 13-14% RoE in FY22 with healthy capital levels if the Covid spread peaks soon. Stand-alone bank trades at 1.2x/8x FY22 ABV/EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 12, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Yes Securities

