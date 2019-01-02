Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated January 01, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank’s liability franchise has improved significantly, along with its asset profile. We believe with peaking of NPA cycle, corporate-facing banks such as ICICI Bank are likely to benefit with improvement in the overall asset quality and profitablity.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 410.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.