you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated January 01, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank’s liability franchise has improved significantly, along with its asset profile. We believe with peaking of NPA cycle, corporate-facing banks such as ICICI Bank are likely to benefit with improvement in the overall asset quality and profitablity.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 410.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 2, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

