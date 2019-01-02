Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank’s liability franchise has improved significantly, along with its asset profile. We believe with peaking of NPA cycle, corporate-facing banks such as ICICI Bank are likely to benefit with improvement in the overall asset quality and profitablity.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 410.

