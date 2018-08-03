App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 410: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated July 29, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank reported a net loss of INR 1.1bn in 1QFY19, against our estimates of INR 16.8bn of profit as management opted to increase provision coverage on NPLs by c.640bps to 54.8% (provisions of INR20.4bn above estimates). ICICI Bank also disclosed Rs246bn of BB&below exposures in the loan book, which comprise of ~INR125bn of loans that were part of the earlier disclosed drilldown list, restructured loans as well as loans under various dispensations. The new disclosures, worth Rs121bn, are exposures to non-stressed sectors and more granular in nature. As a result, we do no expect significant changes to our provisioning estimates for FY19-20. Given the upfronting of provisions, the haircuts to networth in our estimates are now flowing through P&L and result in earnings cut of 35% / 12% to our FY19E / FY20E earnings.


Outlook


As there is a proportionate reduction on the networth hit, our fully adj.BVPS for FY20E remains unchanged. We build slippages of INR 325.7bn and provisions of INR 222.4bn over FY19-20E which adequately provides for the stress. We maintain our positive stance on ICICI Bank given inexpensive valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #JM Financial #Recommendations

