Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 387: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 387 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.

Nalanda Securities' research report on ICICI Bank


NIM came at 3.27% as compared to 3.19% in Q1FY19 and 3.2% in Q2FY18. NIM on domestic book improved from 3.54% to 3.57% sequentially, while NIM on overseas book reported significant improvement from 0.3% to 0.95% sequentially on the back of robust collection. Yield on advances came at 8.67% (v/s 8.71% QoQ, 8.68% YoY). Yield on funds came at 7.78% (v/s 7.69% QoQ, 7.83% YoY). Cost of funds augmented sequentially from 4,99% to 5.04% (v/s 5.10% YoY) due to rise in cost of deposits at 4,91% (v/s 4.81% QoQ, 4,98% YoY).


Outlook


PAT came at 909cr (v/s 2058cr in Q2FY18, loss of 120cr in Q1FY19). Return ratios came at 0.4% (RoA), 3.5% (RoE). We value stock at INR 387 (2x FY20 P/ABV of Bank + INR 120 of subsidiaries), assuming 20% holding discount, implying 23% upside from current levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations

