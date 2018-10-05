Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 380: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank

We believe that ICICIBC’s board decision to accept Ms Kochhar’s request for early retirement removes a major overhang on the stock and will likely help improve market perception of transparency and governance at ICICIBC. While Mr Bakhshi presented last quarterly results at ICICIBC, the upcoming results announcement now becomes much more important as it will provide much-needed clarity on the bank’s performance and the revised business strategy under the new leadership. We expect the bank to deliver 1.1% RoA/11% RoE by FY20, which should expand further thereafter.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on ICICIBC – one of our top picks in the banking sector – with an SOTP-based TP of INR380 (1.8x Mar’20E ABV).

