you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 380: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated October 04, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank


We believe that ICICIBC’s board decision to accept Ms Kochhar’s request for early retirement removes a major overhang on the stock and will likely help improve market perception of transparency and governance at ICICIBC. While Mr Bakhshi presented last quarterly results at ICICIBC, the upcoming results announcement now becomes much more important as it will provide much-needed clarity on the bank’s performance and the revised business strategy under the new leadership. We expect the bank to deliver 1.1% RoA/11% RoE by FY20, which should expand further thereafter.


Outlook


We reiterate our Buy rating on ICICIBC – one of our top picks in the banking sector – with an SOTP-based TP of INR380 (1.8x Mar’20E ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 5, 2018 05:03 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

