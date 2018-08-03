App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 360: Centrum Research

Centrum Research is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Centrum Research's research report on ICICI Bank


We retain BUY on ICICI Bank with SOTP based TP unchanged at Rs360. Q1’19 results were broadly in-line with our estimates on operational / asset quality front. Core operating profit remains healthy (+13% YoY); new NPA addition moderates (slippages at 3.1% of loans) and loan growth (+11% YoY) gathers pace. Drill-down list (<1% of loans) coupled with BB and below-rated portfolio (5% of loans) remain the new watch-list. We see provisions remain elevated in the near term (FY19E); however draw comfort in pace of resolution and ~69% coverage ratio (combined) against list-1 and list-2 IBC accounts. Capital position remains healthy; subsidiaries remain profitable. Valuations continue to remain undemanding.


Outlook


We have tweaked our FY19E/FY20E estimates on other income / credit cost front. Our SOTP-based TP, however remains unchanged at Rs360 (valued core business at 2x FY20E ABV and other business accordingly).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum Research #CICI Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

