    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1330: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1330 in its research report dated July 23, 2023.

    July 25, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on ICICI Bank

    ICICI Bank continues to report strong profitability — Rs97bn/40% YoY, led by system-beating credit growth @18% YoY and NII growth @38% YoY as well as lower LLP, as Bank pauses to shore-up the already high contingent buffer (1.2% of loans). We expect NIMs to moderate QoQ (down 12bps QoQ in 1Q), as costs catch up, but should be still up 15-20bps for full year in FY24E, as the pace of fall should be slower vs the rise in FY23. Factoring-in the healthy NIMs, coupled with fees/lower LLP, we revise earnings for FY24-26E by 3-7% and expect Bank to deliver superior RoA of ~2.2-2.3%/RoE of ~18% over the same period.

    Outlook

    We retain BUY, with revised TP of Rs1,330/share, valuing the core bank at 3x its Jun-25E ABV (assigning a slight premium over HDFCB) and subsidiaries at Rs170/share. Our 12-Jul-2023 sector note The Old Order Changeth, Yielding place to New highlighted the rising mid/senior Management attrition across banks, as also for ICICIB. However, we take comfort from the strong leadership back-up at ICICIB and are hopeful that the bank remains adaptive to limit the unwarranted attrition/business dislocation, as it aspires to build up into a “sustainable & profitable bank” in the long run.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 11:08 am

