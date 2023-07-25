Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1252: Religare Retail Research

Buy

Religare Retail Research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank’s Q1FY24 interest earned increased by 7% QoQ/41% YoY which was driven mainly by increase in advances growth of 4% QoQ/18% YoY while yield on interest earning assets improved by 14bps QoQ/155bps YoY. Its operating margins declined by 43bps QoQ/257bps YoY as employee cost increased. However, net profit after tax growth remained strong at 5.8% QoQ/39.7% YoY as provision remained stable while declined on yearly basis.

Outlook

We maintain Buy rating on the bank while revising our target price upwards to Rs 1,252 valuing the bank at 2.7x of its FY25E Adj. BV on standalone basis.

