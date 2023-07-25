English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1252: Religare Retail Research

    Religare Retail Research is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1252 in its research report dated July 24 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 25, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Religare Retail Research report on ICICI Bank

    ICICI Bank’s Q1FY24 interest earned increased by 7% QoQ/41% YoY which was driven mainly by increase in advances growth of 4% QoQ/18% YoY while yield on interest earning assets improved by 14bps QoQ/155bps YoY. Its operating margins declined by 43bps QoQ/257bps YoY as employee cost increased. However, net profit after tax growth remained strong at 5.8% QoQ/39.7% YoY as provision remained stable while declined on yearly basis.

    Outlook

    We maintain Buy rating on the bank while revising our target price upwards to Rs 1,252 valuing the bank at 2.7x of its FY25E Adj. BV on standalone basis.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Bank - 24 -07 - 2023 - reg

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Religare Retail Research
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:18 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!