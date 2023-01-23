Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1250: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank yet again reported beat on profitability at Rs83.1bn (vs. est. of Rs 80.7bn), led by strong growth, superior margin delivery, and contained opex. Unlike other banks, ICICI continues to build contingent buffer (Rs15bn in 3Q, taking it to Rs115bn/1.1% of loans) to smoothen its profitability trajectory and help absorb any futuristic asset-quality hiccups. Credit growth moderated a bit as the overseas book declined but remained healthy at 20% yoy/4% qoq. However, deposit growth lagged at 10% yoy, leading to higher LDR. This coupled with asset re-pricing and favorable loan composition boosted margins to an alltime high of 4.65%, up 34 bps qoq /69bps yoy. We believe margins have peaked and should ease a bit as funding cost catches up. We believe ICICI is best placed among large PVBs to deliver growth and absorb any macro/asset-quality shock, given healthy provisions/capital buffers. Thus, we expect the bank to deliver the best-ever RoA/RoE of 2.1-2.2%/17-18% over FY23-25E because of strong margins and lower LLP.



Outlook

ICICI remains our top pick in the banking space, given its superior financial performance, top-management stability/credibility, and strong capital/provision buffers. We retain our BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs1,250/share, valuing the bank now at 2.9x Dec-24E and subsidiary value at Rs220/share.

