Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1225: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank hosted its annual analyst day, showcasing its top-of-the-order digital stack and go-to-market and micro-market strategy while holding on to its fair-to-customer, fairto-bank policy with a relentless focus on driving up core profitability. KTAs are as follows: Transforming from a Bank to BankTECH to drive growth/revenue and reduce cost/risk: ICICI Bank has been investing heavily (9% of opex) over the past few years to build tech stacks across its business verticals, be it retail, SME, and corporate, thereby offering seamless business journeys to its customers. Digital is emerging as a force multiplier and, thus, the bank has seen more than 1.5-2x growth across select business segments at a far lower customer-acquisition/servicing cost. The bank has also partnered with multiple newage fintechs/start-ups in co-lending, liability, analytics, and collection space to acquire digitally native customers, increase wallet share, manage credit risk and, thus, improve customer-level RoE. The ICICI-Amazon card has been one such partnership offering increased customer acquisition (>3.5 mn cards) coupled with higher-than-industry spend (1.2x) and activation rate (70%).



Outlook

We retain BUY with a revised TP of Rs1,225 (Rs1,170 earlier), rolling forward the standalone bank at 2.8x Dec-24E and subsidiaries at Rs225. The bank clarified that it remains committed to staying aligned with regulatory guidelines on reducing stake in ICICI Lombard to 30% unless the regulator provides any dispensation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI Bank - 05 -12-2022 - emkay