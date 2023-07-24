Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1200: HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank (ICICIBC) reported yet another impressive quarter on the back of strong loan growth (+18% YoY), treasury gains, and continued robust asset quality. As a result, credit costs further moderated (0.5% of loans), given healthy PCR (~83%) and contingent provisions (124bps of assets), translating into record standalone RoAs of 2.4%. ICICIBC improved its pace of deposit mobilisation (including branch roll-out), +18% YoY, mainly from retail TDs, reflecting in moderation in NIMs (-12bps QoQ), due to lagged deposit repricing in line with peers.

Outlook

We have tweaked our FY24E/FY25E forecasts to factor in higher opex offset by lower credit costs; maintain BUY with a SOTP-based TP of INR1,200 (standalone at 3.0x Mar-25 ABVPS).

