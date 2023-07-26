Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1195: LKP Research

buy

LKP Research's research report on ICICI Bank

Earnings in 1QFY24 re-acknowledge our conviction that ICICI Bank is maintaining a sustainable and prudent growth led by tech-driven initiatives. The bank has reported its 1QFY24 results with the key pointers being: 1) Strong NII growth of 38% YoY, with headline NIMs (Domestic: 4.88% & Overall: 4.78%) down sequentially led by higher COF. 2) PPoP growth higher sequentially driven by healthy NII and stable C/I (40.2%), 3) Reported slippages (₹53bn v/s ₹43bn in 1QFY24) increased sequentially, 4) NNPA ratio improved further at 0.48%, 5) PCR (excluding technical write-offs) stood at 83%. However the bank didn’t include contingent & floating provision (~₹224bn) in PCR calculation; 7) Contingent provision (excluding PCR) stood at 2.1% of the loan book, 8) BB & below exposure down sequentially to 0.6% of net advances, 9) the bank’s net advances grew by 18.1% YoY and 3.7% sequentially; and 8) deposits stood at ₹12.4tn mark and grew sequentially by 4.9% with average CASA at 42.6%. Moreover, provision expenses inched down sequentially to ₹12.9bn v/s 16.2bn in 4QFY23. Factoring stable balance sheet growth and credit cost of below 1% in FY24E, we estimate the bank’s FY24E ROA and ROE of 2.1% and 16.8% respectively. We have positive outlook on the bank with BUY rating.



Outlook

We expect its loan book to grow at CAGR of 20% over FY23-26E, led by technology initiatives. The credit cost normalization is underway. We estimate return ratio ROA/ROE of 2.1% and 16.6% in FY24E. We value the standalone entity with 2.8xFY25E BVPS (₹392) and investment in subsidiaries and JVs (₹122 per share); we arrive at a target price of ₹1195. We recommend BUY with a potential upside of 20%.

