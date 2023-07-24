English
    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1180: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated July 23, 2023.

    July 24, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank

    We raise FY24/25E earnings by ~6.0% as upgrade in NII/NIM and reduction in provisions would override higher opex. Likely RoE trajectory has improved by 30-60bps to 16.4-16.8% (over FY24-26E). Sharp focus on core PPoP may lead to more upgrades. ICICIB delivered another stellar quarter with core PAT at Rs92.4bn beating PLe by 10.2% led by better NII, fees and lower provisions. Loan accretion at 3.7% QoQ was ahead, driven by superior growth in high yielding segments (PL/CC and SME). Healthy credit demand and benign asset quality provides leeway to invest in business, since NIM would be cushioned by strong unsecured growth and controlled slippages.

    Outlook

    ICICIB is trading at a premium (currently 5%) to HDFCB (merged), which should remain so in near to medium term given its superior RoA/RoE profile. Maintaining multiple at 3.0x, we raise SOTP based TP to from Rs1180 to Rs1130. Reiterate ‘BUY’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 01:32 pm

