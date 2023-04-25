English
    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1175: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1175 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 25, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
    KR Choksey's research report on ICICI Bank

    Net interest income (NII) grew by 40.2% YoY (+7.3% QoQ) to INR 1,76,668 Mn in Q4FY23 from INR 1,26,046 Mn in Q4FY22. The net interest margin was 4.9% in Q4FY23 compared to 4.0% in Q4FY22 (vs 4.7% in Q3FY23). Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) for Q4FY23 grew by 34.3% YoY/ 4.2% QoQ to INR 1,38,264 Mn. The profit after tax surged by 30.0% YoY (+9.7% QoQ) to INR 91,219 Mn in Q4FY23 compared to INR 70,187 Mn in Q4FY22. The overall advances as of March 31, 2023, stood at INR 1,01,96,383 Mn, a growth of 18.7% YoY (+4.1% QoQ). Total deposits increased by 10.9% YoY (+5.2% QoQ) to INR 1,18,08,407 Mn as of March 31, 2023. Gross NPA improved by 26 bps QoQ to 2.81% as of March 31, 2023, vs 3.07% as of December 31, 2022. The net NPA ratio improved from 0.55% as of December 31, 2022, to 0.48% as of March 31, 2023. The total capital adequacy ratio was 18.34%, and the Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 17.60% on a standalone basis as of March 31, 2023.

    Outlook

    We have applied a P/ABV multiple of 2.6x to the FY24E ABV of INR 400.1 per share, implying a SOTP valuation of INR 1,175 per share (unchanged). It has a potential upside of 29.8% at the CMP of INR 905 per share. As a result, we maintain our “BUY" rating on ICICI Bank's shares.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Bank - 25 -04 - 2023 - kr

    Broker Research
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 02:58 pm