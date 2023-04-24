English
    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1150: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated April 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 24, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank

    ICICI Bank (ICICIBC) has reported another robust quarter with earnings in-line with expectations (RoA of 2.4%). This is despite making contingent provisions of INR16b as core credit cost remains insignificant (negative for FY23). Core PPoP grew 36% YoY, while NIMs expanded by a healthy 25bp QoQ to 4.9%. Business growth was strong with overall loans growing 19% YoY. Asset quality was robust as the GNPA/NNPA ratios and PCR improved further. The bank now has a total contingency buffer of INR131b. ICICI Bank is well positioned to deliver steady earnings, supported by pristine asset quality and strong momentum in business growth. We estimate ICICI to deliver RoA/RoE of 2.2%/17.6% in FY25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    Outlook

    The additional Covid-related provision buffer (1.3% of loans) provides further comfort. We estimate ICICBC to deliver RoA/RoE of 2.2%/17.6% in FY25. We reiterate our Buy rating with our SoTP-based TP of INR 1,150 (2.9x Sep’24E ABV).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

