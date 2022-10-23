English
    Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1090: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1090 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

    October 23, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank


    ICICIBC saw a stable quarter with core PAT being higher by 1.6%. Better loan growth and NIM was partly offset by opex miss. As per the bank, opex might remain elevated as healthy revenue profile provides headroom to invest in business. Loan growth QoQ was largely led by retail while corporate and BuB also saw traction. NIM rose by 19bps QoQ to 4.76% due to slower rise in cost of funds. TD grew by 4.3% QoQ and management stated that RTD rates have accelerated in last few weeks which may boost RTD flows.



    Outlook


    Hence funding cost may rise at a faster pace in coming quarters which may arrest the rate of NIM increase. Led by lower slippages GNPA reduced by 17bps QoQ to 3.2% and buffer provisions of Rs15bn were created taking its total pool to Rs100bn or 1.5% of RWA. Rolling forward to Sep’24 core ABV, we maintain multiple at 3.0x and raise SOTP based TP from Rs950 to Rs1090. Retain BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 23, 2022 08:04 pm
