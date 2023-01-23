Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1090: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICIBC saw another steady quarter with core PAT at Rs83bn beating PLe by 4%. While NIM was higher at 5.08% (PLe 4.91%) driven by lower interest cost, higher provisions were offset by lower opex. As per bank, rise in deposit cost was much lower as RTDs are being repriced with a lag. NIM still has headroom to expand in Q4 post which it would start to contract. As revenue growth would lag that of loans in FY24, opex intensity remains a key. Loans grew at 3.8% QoQ which was led by corporate (+4.7%), retail (+4.5%), and SME/BuB (+6.5%); we are factoring a loan CAGR of 17% over FY23-25E.



Outlook

We are also watchful of RTD growth which should pick-up in FY24. Provisions were higher as Rs12bn was created to make corporate provision policy more conservative (than RBI) and in-line with retail/SME. Maintaining multiple at 3.0x on core Sep’24 ABV, we retain SOTP based TP at Rs1090. BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI Bank - 22 -01-2023 - prabhu