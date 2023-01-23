Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1090: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank
ICICIBC saw another steady quarter with core PAT at Rs83bn beating PLe by 4%. While NIM was higher at 5.08% (PLe 4.91%) driven by lower interest cost, higher provisions were offset by lower opex. As per bank, rise in deposit cost was much lower as RTDs are being repriced with a lag. NIM still has headroom to expand in Q4 post which it would start to contract. As revenue growth would lag that of loans in FY24, opex intensity remains a key. Loans grew at 3.8% QoQ which was led by corporate (+4.7%), retail (+4.5%), and SME/BuB (+6.5%); we are factoring a loan CAGR of 17% over FY23-25E.
Outlook
We are also watchful of RTD growth which should pick-up in FY24. Provisions were higher as Rs12bn was created to make corporate provision policy more conservative (than RBI) and in-line with retail/SME. Maintaining multiple at 3.0x on core Sep’24 ABV, we retain SOTP based TP at Rs1090. BUY.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.