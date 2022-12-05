Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1090: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank at its Analyst Day reiterated its strategy of delivering an improved 360-degree customer journey through healthy internal culture, customer centricity, seamless processing and delivery, continuous tech investment and stronger brand reputation. While no explicit financial guidance was given, bank stated that focus would remain on risk calibrated operating profit and in turn return on capital, while asset quality would remain a cornerstone. MD&CEO reiterated bank’s stance of assessing employees based on overall bank performance as individual targets hinder offering a holistic experience. Our perception of commentary was that ICICIB would continue to profitably grow by focusing on superior customer experience. Sustained client focus, digital capabilities coupled with a micro-market based approach has resulted in strong retail/SMB growth of 25%/36% YoY in Sep’22 while on the liability side, retail average SA balances have grown by 50% over Mar’19 to Sep’22. Tech spends should remain elevated which contribute 9% to opex (6% in FY20) however as interest cost starts pressurizing NIM, opex intensity would reduce.



Outlook

While our estimates are unchanged for FY24/25E, we remain optimistic on ICICIB with visible RoA/RoE for FY25E at 1.9%/16.2%. Currently, stock is valued at 2.55x on Sep’24 core ABV and we maintain multiple at 3.0x and TP at Rs1090. Retain BUY.

