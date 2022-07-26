 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

Jul 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated July 24, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank keeps on raising the benchmarks with exemplary performance every quarter. We cannot help but admire how the bank has consistently delivered industry leading performance amid a challenging period. What looks to be a picture perfect performance in one quarter only adds more colors in the ensuing quarter. Our conviction in the bank remains strong and we believe that the journey is likely to get even more exciting in the coming years. Over the last couple of quarters, due to intense FII selling, the bank’s absolute performance has been limited; however, with flawless execution it is only a matter of time that ICICI’s valuation will expand to its deserving multiple, thus generating supernormal returns for investors. We estimate ICICIBC to deliver a FY24 RoA/RoE of 2.1%/17.1%. ICICIBC remains our top pick in the sector

Outlook

We estimate the bank to deliver a FY24 RoA/RoE of 2.1%/17.1% and reiterate our Buy rating with an SoTP-based TP of INR1,050 per share (2.8x FY24E ABV). ICICIBC remains our top pick in the sector.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 26, 2022 04:04 pm
