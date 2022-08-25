English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Bank target of Rs 1040: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1040 in its research report dated August 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 25, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


    ICICI Bank has been committed to its articulated strategy of targeting risk-calibrated growth in core operating profit, while ensuring that it is resilient against potential risks and capitalize on growth opportunities. Strong performance and portfolio quality that the bank has delivered in the past years demonstrates the efficacy of its strategy despite pandemic led disruption. The bank grew its market share across key segments, while maintaining credit discipline and a robust balance sheet. The healthy growth in core operating profit, earnings and return ratios reflects the strong underlying business franchise. ICICI Bank is well positioned to capture growth going ahead. The stock is currently trading at 2.4x/2.0x its FY2023E/FY2024E core BV.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1040. Sustainable business performance along with improving return ratios matrix make it our preferred pick in the banking sector.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 11:55 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 878.05, up Rs 5.50, or 0.63 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 880.30 and an intraday low of Rs 873.30.

    It was trading with volumes of 160,277 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 851,702 shares, a decrease of -81.18 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.91 percent or Rs 7.90 at Rs 872.55.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 887.25 and 52-week low Rs 642.00 on 18 August, 2022 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 1.04 percent below its 52-week high and 36.77 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 611,308.02 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Bank - 250822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 11:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.