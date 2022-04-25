Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1037 LKP Research

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

LKP Research's research report on ICICI Bank

Earnings in 4QFY22 re-acknowledge our conviction that ICICI Bank is preparing for sustainable and prudent growth led by tech-driven initiatives and normalization in credit cost. The bank has reported its 4QFY22 results with the key pointers being: 1) Strong NII growth of 21% YoY, with headline NIMs (Domestic: 4.1% & Overall: 4%) stable sequentially despite higher liquidity available (LCR: 130%). 2) PPoP growth of 1.4% sequentially driven by stable core fee income, 3) Reported slippages (₹42bn) slightly higher sequentially, 4) NNPA ratio improved further at 0.76%, 5) PCR (excluding technical write-offs) stood at 79%. The Bank made ₹10bn of additional contingent provision. However the bank didn’t include covid & floating provision (~₹180bn) in PCR calculation; 7) Contingent provision (excluding PCR) stood at 2.1% of the loan book, 8) BB & below exposure down sequentially to 1.3% of net advances, 9) the bank’s net advances grew by 17.1% YoY and 5.5% sequentially; and 8) deposits stood at ₹10.6tn mark and grew by 5% QoQ with 30bps improvement in average CASA at 45.2%. Moreover, provision expenses inched down sequentially to ₹11bn v/s 20bn in 3QFY22. Factoring stable balance sheet growth and credit cost of 1% in FY23E, we estimate the bank’s FY23E ROA and ROE of 1.8% and 15% respectively. We have positive outlook on the bank with BUY rating.

We expect its loan book to grow at CAGR of 20% over FY22-24E, led by technology initiatives. The credit cost normalization is underway. We estimate return ratio ROA/ROE of 1.8% and 15% in FY23E. We value the standalone entity at 3.3xFY23E BVPS (₹273) and investment in subsidiaries and JVs (₹138 per share); we arrive at a revised target price of ₹1037. We recommend BUY.

