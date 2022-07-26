Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 1025: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank reported a 7% beat on PAT at Rs69bn (up 50% yoy), driven by a healthy core PPoP at 19% yoy (HDFCB: 15%), coupled with a lower treasury hit and LLP. Asset quality continued to improve, with the GNPA ratio down 19bps qoq to 3.4%, while the bank carries an industry-best PCR of 80% and contingent buffer of 0.9% of loans. The bank continued to clock strong credit growth at 21% yoy/4% qoq, led by retail growth of 24% yoy and BB/SME, supporting high loan yields, and thus leading to high margins of 4%. We believe that margins may further improve given the bank’s strong growth, increasing share of retail portfolio, including unsecured loans, and higher floating rate book, which all could support core-operating profitability (20% CAGR over FY22-25E). As per management, higher slippages in Q1 at Rs58bn/3.2% were mainly due to the seasonal stress in the KCC portfolio, and should reverse, while recovery trends are improving. That said, the bank has made additional prudent contingent provisions of Rs10.5bn, given rising systemic disruption, and it should help keep incremental LLP under check. We are raising our FY23-25 earnings estimates by 1-3%.

Outlook

ICICI continues to outperform its large peers on core-profitability, led by better margins/fees and cost management, while lower LLP should lift RoEs to a historical high of 17%. Valuations remain reasonable at 2x FY24E ABV, stripping off subsidiaries’ value. ICICI Bank remains our top pick in the banking space. Maintain Buy with a TP of Rs1,025 (valuing core bank at 2.7x Jun’24E ABV and subs value at Rs202).

