Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank, see 9% return: Nandish Shah

We recommend buying ICICI Bank for the upside target of Rs 300, with a stop loss placed below Rs 260.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

After forming multiple bottoms around Rs 255 odd levels during the last few months, ICICI Bank price reversed northward on Monday to close above its 20-day simple moving average for the first time since June 25th.

It has also given a bullish breakout on the daily chart with higher volumes by closing above the Rs 273 levels. The stock price has also formed a bullish Hammer pattern on the weekly chart.

The momentum indicators’ and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock for the short to medium-term. Therefore, we recommend buying ICICI Bank for the upside target of Rs 300, with a stop loss placed below Rs 260.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 02:06 pm

