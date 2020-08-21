172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-i-g-petrochemicals-target-of-rs-301-east-india-securities-5735461.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy I G Petrochemicals; target of Rs 301: East India Securities

East India Securities is bullish on I G Petrochemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 301 in its research report dated August 20, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

East India Securitie's report on I G Petrochemicals


Q1FY21 Revenue of I G Petrochemicals Ltd (IGPL) de-grew by 42.7% YoY to Rs1421mn. This was primarily due to plant shutdown led by COVID-19 and lockdown which impacted the production volume. However, EBITDA margin witnessed expansion of 124bps YoY to 11.0% better than our estimates on the back of sharp increase in spreads of PAN and Orthoxylene. Other expenses stood at 12.9% of sales, up ~45 bps YoY. Overall, EBITDA reported a decline of 35.5% YoY to Rs157mn more or less in line with our estimate of Rs142mn, owing to improvement in gross margins. The company reported one-offs of Rs6.1mn due to impairment in wholly owned subsidiary IGPL (FZE). PAT reported decline of 75.4% YoY to Rs22mn.



Outlook


Currently, the stock is trading at FY22E P/E of 7.5x. We value the stock on a forward P/E multiple of 10x owing to increased visibility of volume growth, imposition of CVD & import substitution theme and, thereby, arrive at target price of Rs 301 per share which offers 34% upside from current valuations. Therefore, we assign BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #East India Securities #I G Petrochemicals #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.