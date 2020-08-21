Buy I G Petrochemicals; target of Rs 301: East India Securities

East India Securitie's report on I G Petrochemicals

Q1FY21 Revenue of I G Petrochemicals Ltd (IGPL) de-grew by 42.7% YoY to Rs1421mn. This was primarily due to plant shutdown led by COVID-19 and lockdown which impacted the production volume. However, EBITDA margin witnessed expansion of 124bps YoY to 11.0% better than our estimates on the back of sharp increase in spreads of PAN and Orthoxylene. Other expenses stood at 12.9% of sales, up ~45 bps YoY. Overall, EBITDA reported a decline of 35.5% YoY to Rs157mn more or less in line with our estimate of Rs142mn, owing to improvement in gross margins. The company reported one-offs of Rs6.1mn due to impairment in wholly owned subsidiary IGPL (FZE). PAT reported decline of 75.4% YoY to Rs22mn.

Outlook

Currently, the stock is trading at FY22E P/E of 7.5x. We value the stock on a forward P/E multiple of 10x owing to increased visibility of volume growth, imposition of CVD & import substitution theme and, thereby, arrive at target price of Rs 301 per share which offers 34% upside from current valuations. Therefore, we assign BUY rating on the stock.

