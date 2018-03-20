Buy HUL; sell TVS Motor: Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities told CNBC-TV18, "Looking at the market sentiment the market is continuously making lower top lower bottom formation and has slipped below its 200-day exponential moving average. Most of the sectors are doing on the negative side. We have seen built up of short positions in auto, metal, IT counters but FMCG is only sector where some longs were being build."

"Go long in Hindustan Unilever, recently that stock has taken support near to Rs 1,285-1,280 zone and witnessed some short covering and the bounce back move from the support zone. So, this is the only sector where we are expecting some recoveries. So, recommending to go long on Hindustan Unilever with a stoploss of Rs 1,285 and expecting it to move towards Rs 1,350-1,360 levels."

"TVS Motor has recently broken its multiple support of Rs 525-530 zone and trading lower. It has also formed a head and shoulder pattern which has the negative implication. It has slipped below its 50-day exponential moving average, also trading below 200-day exponential moving average. So all these are causing a negative sense on the counter. Recommending to sell with a small stop loss of Rs 625 and on decline expecting it to test Rs 592 -590 kind of level."