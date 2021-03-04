English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Buy Huhtamaki India; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Huhtamaki India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated March 03, 2021.

March 04, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Huhtamaki India


Huhtamaki India’s (HIL) Q4CY20 performance was hit by pandemic led disruptions like unavailability of containers (hit export business), logistic issues and lower volume offtake of economic packaging products. Also, labelling business took a hit in Q4CY20 due to limited outdoor activities. Further, despite significant competition in the flexible packaging business HIL has refrained from taking any price cut and kept its focus on maintaining gross margins. While gross margin was up ~82 bps YoY supported by better mix, lower operating leverage dragged overall EBITDA margin down by ~356 bps YoY to 6.4%. We continue to like Huhtamaki for its innovative packaging solutions providing capacity (backed by strong R&D of parent), strong clientele base and comfortable balance sheet position (D/E at 0.3x).



Outlook


We revise our revenue, earnings estimates downward by ~9%, 18%, respectively, considering the current quarter performance. We value the stock at Rs 360 i.e. 19x P/E on CY21E-22E average EPS of ~Rs 19 (earlier target price Rs 375). We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Huhtamaki India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Mar 4, 2021 02:11 pm

