172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hpcl-target-of-rs-304-motilal-oswal-5678501.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HPCL; target of Rs 304: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HPCL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 304 in its research report dated August 08, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HPCL


HPCL posted a miss on EBITDA, led by poor refining margin (core at –USD0.9/bbl); while refining throughput (4.0mmt), marketing sales (7.6mmt) and margin (INR8.2/liter) were in line with estimates. On an average, MS and HSD demand was ~63/66% of normal and LPG was ~114% of normal in the quarter for HPCL. Lubes were ~85% of normal for HPCL (i.e. 15% impact on volumes, while industry had ~30%). The company expects some more time before 100% demand is retained, with further pickup in demand from industrial and commercial space. The company foresees demand for MS to be 85-90% and HSD at 80-85% of normal in the near term. LPG demand though should remain strong. HPCL plans to maintain full utilization of its refineries (1QFY21 utilization rate was ~101%), leveraging its marketing business. Borrowings declined for the company to INR366b in Jun’20 (~INR260b long term and the rest in short-term debt), and it is further down to INR310b in Jul’20 (v/s INR430b at end-FY20).


Outlook


While HPCL’s leverage to marketing remains the highest, it is the least preferred in our pecking list due to its high ongoing capex (INR115b for FY21), which would raise its net debt. Additionally, the Vizag expansion, involving a slurry hydrocracker, is expected to face challenges related to execution in FY22E, which could hamper its performance/profitability.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Buy #HPCL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.