Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation target of Rs 2800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation

HDFC Limited (HDFC) posted steady Q3FY2020 results operationally. HDFC is currently available at ~4.2x its FY2022E BV, which we believe is reasonable considering its robust operating metrics, pedigree, strong brand recall across product categories and sustainable business model. Even as the NBFC industry faces its own challenges, the consistency and relative outperformance of HDFC will help it to sustain its growth as well as its valuations.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 2,800.

