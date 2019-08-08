Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation target of Rs 2500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Housing Development Finance Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation
HDFC posted modest results for Q1FY2020 with NII growth was at multi-quarter low but stable asset quality/margins are positive. We maintain our growth/margins estimates over FY2019-FY2021, factoring in ease in competition, HDFC’s diversified liability franchise and higher coverage. We believe AUM growth should remain healthy with spreads maintained and well-contained credit costs.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,500.
