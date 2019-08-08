Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation target of Rs 2500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation

HDFC posted modest results for Q1FY2020 with NII growth was at multi-quarter low but stable asset quality/margins are positive. We maintain our growth/margins estimates over FY2019-FY2021, factoring in ease in competition, HDFC’s diversified liability franchise and higher coverage. We believe AUM growth should remain healthy with spreads maintained and well-contained credit costs.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,500.

