Buy Honeywell Automation India: target of Rs 56,265: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Honeywell Automation India

The management expects FY2021 performance to be better than FY2020, backed by execution capabilities and growing demand for industrial automation and software solutions. Growth in the domestic business is expected to benefit Honeywell driven by increasing technological capabilities with large opportunities in sectors such as oil & gas, pharma & life sciences, smart cities, airports and building solutions. This provides strong growth visibility for FY2022. Exports to remain steady. New brand to cater to SMEs, providing tailor-made products and solutions. Company foresees huge opportunity ahead and expects business to contribute 10% of revenues in 2-3 years.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Honeywell Automation India with a revised price target of Rs. 56,265 considering its strong earnings growth potential, led by a domestic economic recovery.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More