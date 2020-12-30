MARKET NEWS

Buy Honeywell Automation India: target of Rs 44,312: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Honeywell Automation India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 44,312 in its research report dated December 29, 2020.

Broker Research
December 30, 2020 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Honeywell Automation India


Management expects FY2021 performance to be better than FY2020, backed by execution capabilities and growing demand for industrial automation and software solutions. Company likely to benefit from domestic growth, driven by rising technological capabilities with large opportunities in the oil & gas, smart cities infrastructure, new upcoming airports and building solutions. Exports is expected to remain steady with opportunities arising from global group entities; Large orders remain intact.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on Honeywell Automation India with a revised price target of Rs. 44,312, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Honeywell Automation India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 30, 2020 12:44 pm

