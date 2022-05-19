 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Honeywell Automation India: target of Rs 41,200: Sharekhan

Broker Research
May 19, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Honeywell Automation India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 41,200 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Honeywell Automation India

Q4FY22 performance has been below our expectations on all fronts. Revenue declined by 0.7% y-o-y to Rs 668 crore (vs our expectations of Rs. 848 crore). Operating profit declined by 32% y-o-y to Rs 87 cr due to higher raw material cost, increase in staff cost as well as other expenses. Consequently, margin declined by 600 bps y-o-y to 13.1% (vs our estimate of 14%). Net profit fell by 30% y-o-y to ~Rs. 73 crore (versus our estimate of Rs 110 crore). The company remained debt free and cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs. 2,006 crore. The company generated Rs. 264 crore from cash from operations in FY22.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 41,200, factoring a downward revision in estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Honeywell Automation India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 19, 2022 11:58 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.