    Buy Home First Finance; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Home First Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 04, 2023.

    May 05, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Home First Finance

    HomeFirst’s 4QFY23 PAT grew 6% YoY/9% QoQ to INR640m. Adjusted PAT (after excluding the benefit of tax rate change in 4QFY22) grew 33% YOY. FY23 PAT rose 21% YoY to ~INR2.9b (PY: ~INR1.9b in FY22). Annualized credit costs stood at 48bp (PQ: 44bp). NII grew 31% YoY to INR1.12b. Non-interest income grew 55% YoY, driven primarily by higher assignment income and advertisement income. 4QFY23 opex grew 30% YoY, led by investments in new branches and resultant higher employee expenses. PPoP grew 38% YoY to INR910m. HomeFirst has been opening new branches and expanding its distribution network in Tier 2/3 cities. It has also been investing in technology and analytics to improve its underwriting and credit assessment capabilities, which will help it target right customers in these markets. A strong and steady execution positions the company well to capture the significant opportunity in the affordable housing segment.


    Outlook

    We model an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~31%/~27% over FY23-FY25E. HomeFirst’s asset quality should strengthen and credit costs are likely to remain benign over FY24-FY25E. We increase our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 4%/3% to factor in higher loan growth and other income. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR900 (premised on 3.3x FY25E BVPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 5, 2023 12:12 pm