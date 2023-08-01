English
    Buy Home First Finance; target of Rs 1010 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Home First Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated July 30, 2023.

    August 01, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Home First Finance

    Home First Finance (HomeFirst)’s 1QFY24 PAT grew 35% YoY to INR692m (in line). NII rose 33% YoY to INR1.25b (5% beat). Non-interest income jumped 94% YoY, driven by higher assignment income and advertisement income. Opex rose 43% YoY (11% above est.), due to new branch openings, addition of manpower and resultant higher employee expenses. PPoP grew 40% YoY to INR978m (6% beat). Annualized credit costs stood at ~40bp (PY: ~30bp). HomeFirst has been opening new branches and expanding its distribution network in Tier 2/3 cities. It has also been investing in technology and analytics to improve its underwriting and credit assessment capabilities, which will help the company target right customers in these markets. A strong and steady execution positions HomeFirst well to capture the significant opportunity in the affordable housing segment. We model an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~32%/~27% over FY23-FY25E.

    Outlook

    HomeFirst’s asset quality should strengthen and credit costs are likely to remain benign over FY24-FY25E. We cut our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 2%/3% to factor in higher operating expenses. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR1,010 (premised on 3.7x FY25E BVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 08:11 pm

