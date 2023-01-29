Buy Home First Finance Company; target of Rs 930: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Home First Finance Company

HomeFirst’s 3QFY23 PAT grew 28% YoY/8% QoQ to INR586m (in line). Annualized credit costs stood at 44bp (v/s 40bp QoQ/62bp YoY). For 9MFY23, PAT rose 30% YoY to INR1.64b (~INR1.26b in 9MFY22). NII jumped 54% YoY to INR1.1b (in line). Other income declined 9% QoQ to INR152m because of lower assignment income. Opex (8% miss) grew 41% YoY (flat QoQ) since there were no significant branch expansions and/or employee additions in 3QFY23. PPoP jumped 25% YoY to INR816m (in line). Deeper penetration in Tier 2/3 markets and a higher share of LAP should help HomeFirst deliver healthy margins/spreads even in this rising interest rate environment. The stock price has recovered since our company update in Nov’22 when we reiterated our strong conviction in this quality franchise. Continued delivery and a strong and steady execution vindicate our narrative and thesis on HomeFirst. We model an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~29%/~26% over FY23-FY25E.

Outlook

HomeFirst’s asset quality should strengthen and credit costs are likely to remain benign over FY24E-FY25E. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR930 premised on 3.5x Dec’24E BVPS. The key downside risk is a sharp contraction in spreads and margins due to the company’s inability to pass on higher borrowing costs to sustain business momentum and avoid higher delinquencies.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More