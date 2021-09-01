Buy Home First Finance Company; target of Rs 700: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities' research report on Home First Finance Company

HomeFirst has a well‐defined target operating model in terms of customers, products, locations, sourcing, underwriting and collections that is delivering consistent quality outcomes. Company’s AUM witnessed a CAGR of 45% over FY18‐21 and stood at Rs41.4bn at the end of the period. HomeFirst is having a steadfast focus on affordable housing loans (Home Loans 92% of AUM, Portfolio & Disbursement ATS <Rs0.6mn.

Outlook

In our view, the longevity of high‐growth phase and expansion in core profitability is not yet fully factored in the current valuation of 3x FY23 P/ABV. With a view that HomeFirst is a structural compounder, we initiate coverage on the company with a 12m price target of Rs700.

