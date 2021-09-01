MARKET NEWS

Buy Home First Finance Company; target of Rs 700: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Home First Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated June 12, 2021.

September 01, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
 
 
YES Securities' research report on Home First Finance Company


HomeFirst has a well‐defined target operating model in terms of customers, products, locations, sourcing, underwriting and collections that is delivering consistent quality outcomes. Company’s AUM witnessed a CAGR of 45% over FY18‐21 and stood at Rs41.4bn at the end of the period. HomeFirst is having a steadfast focus on affordable housing loans (Home Loans 92% of AUM, Portfolio & Disbursement ATS <Rs0.6mn.


Outlook


In our view, the longevity of high‐growth phase and expansion in core profitability is not yet fully factored in the current valuation of 3x FY23 P/ABV. With a view that HomeFirst is a structural compounder, we initiate coverage on the company with a 12m price target of Rs700.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Home First Finance Company #Recommendations #Yes Securities
first published: Sep 1, 2021 12:14 pm

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

