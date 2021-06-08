MARKET NEWS

Buy Home First Finance Company: target of Rs 625: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Home First Finance Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated April 16, 2021.

June 08, 2021 / 06:41 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Securities research report on Home First Finance Company


Home First Finance (HomeFirst), an affordable housing financier (AHF) with AUM of Rs39bn and focus on salaried housing loans, has several value propositions that differentiate it from peers in high growth, high yielding, hugely untapped AHF segment: i) 75% customers in EWS/LIC category and 32% being new to credit; ii) technology at its core – right from sourcing to collections; iii) well-trained/educated team to appropriately assess need and right size loans; iv) paperless loan processing with quick TAT of 30% AUM growth, funding cost benefit, improved cost to income and contained credit cost, we expect earnings to compound at >40% over FY21-23E.


Outlook


However due to excessive capitalisation (Tier-1 at 51%), despite 3% plus RoAs, RoEs will be modest at ~12%. Using Gordan Growth model, we arrive at target price of Rs625 – an upside of >30% from CMP. We initiate coverage on HomeFirst with a BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Home First Finance Company #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
first published: Jun 7, 2021 11:06 am

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

