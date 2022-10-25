English
    Buy Home First Finance Company; target of Rs 1025: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Home First Finance Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1025 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Home First Finance Company


    HomeFirst’s 2QFY23 PAT grew 21% YoY/6% QoQ to INR543m (in-line). Credit costs grew 37% QoQ to INR50m (MOFSLe: INR31m). Underlying this, the NII grew 58% YoY to ~INR1b (in-line). ‘Other income’ grew 13% QoQ, driven primarily by higher treasury gains and investment income. Opex was 7% higher than estimated and grew 47% YoY and 14% QoQ, led by investments in new branches and resultant higher employee expenses. Disbursements grew 36% YoY to ~INR7b, leading to AUM growth of 36% YoY to ~INR62.8b. AUM growth was marginally impacted by subsidy received by the company under the PMAY scheme.



    Outlook


    We estimate the company to deliver RoA/RoE of 3.9%/16% by FY25 and reiterate our Buy rating with an unchanged TP of INR1,025 (based on 4.0x Sep’24E BVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:40 pm
