Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 310: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Hindustan Zinc has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated July 23, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Hindustan Zinc


We upgrade Hindustan Zinc (HZL) to Buy (vs Hold earlier) as we like HZL for strong zinc market fundamentals, its plans to expand output to 1.2 mtpa through transition to underground mining through shafts being on track for FY20E and likely cost economies.  We believe that recent correction in zinc prices have little to do with fundamental factors and have been driven by global trade friction which in turn is likely to be short lived. The resultant stock price correction has led to valuations returning to comfort zone thereby making risk-reward fair which was not the case earlier.


Outlook


We value the stock at FY20E EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5x and upgrade to Buy with a TP of Rs310. Key downside risks to our call are slower ramp-up in volumes and lower LME.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Hindustan Zinc #Recommendations

